Randolph Co Inc Acquires 1,011 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

