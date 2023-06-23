Randolph Co Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

