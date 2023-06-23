Raymond James Begins Coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

Arizona Sonoran Copper stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.