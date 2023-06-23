Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 83,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

