Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. 418,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

