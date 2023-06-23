Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIFZF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF):

6/15/2023 – Exchange Income is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

6/15/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$65.00.

6/15/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

6/6/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

5/12/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

5/11/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to C$66.00.

5/4/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

4/25/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $39.69 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

