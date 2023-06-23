Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 170,826,260 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

