ReddCoin Trading 83.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 68.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1,300.54 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00285400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

