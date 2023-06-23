RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10. Approximately 18,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.41 million during the quarter. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1381951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.