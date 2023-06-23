Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.98).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.68) to GBX 676 ($8.65) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.10) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,118,682.02). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 620 ($7.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 632.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.42. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,647.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.