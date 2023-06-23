Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.98).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.68) to GBX 676 ($8.65) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.10) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,118,682.02). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 620 ($7.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 632.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.42. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,647.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

