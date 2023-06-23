Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

