Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE QSR opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.