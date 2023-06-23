Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE QSR opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
