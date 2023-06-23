Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.48% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

