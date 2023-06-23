Retirement Solution Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

