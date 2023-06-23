Retirement Solution Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

