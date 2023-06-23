Retirement Solution Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,156,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 809,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $64,774,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after buying an additional 2,644,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.