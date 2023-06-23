Retirement Solution Inc. Takes $331,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.