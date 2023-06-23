Reviewing carsales.com (CSXXY) and Its Peers

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare carsales.com to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for carsales.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score carsales.com 0 1 3 0 2.75 carsales.com Competitors 527 2257 3999 87 2.53

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 86.02%. Given carsales.com’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe carsales.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio carsales.com N/A N/A 102.19 carsales.com Competitors $6.93 billion $1.14 billion -97.95

This table compares carsales.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

carsales.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than carsales.com. carsales.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares carsales.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets carsales.com N/A N/A N/A carsales.com Competitors -17.45% -14.52% -1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of carsales.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

carsales.com beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The Americas segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

