Reviewing Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stora Enso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stora Enso Oyj pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascades 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stora Enso Oyj 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cascades and Stora Enso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cascades presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.86%. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Cascades’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cascades is more favorable than Stora Enso Oyj.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cascades and Stora Enso Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -8.86 Stora Enso Oyj $12.31 billion 0.75 $1.63 billion $1.89 6.15

Stora Enso Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Cascades. Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stora Enso Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cascades and Stora Enso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascades N/A N/A N/A Stora Enso Oyj 12.36% 9.59% 5.62%

Summary

Stora Enso Oyj beats Cascades on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc. engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets. The Consumer Product Packaging segment designs and manufactures packaging for fresh foods, catering to the food processing, retailing and quick-service restaurant industries. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

