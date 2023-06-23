Reviewing ProtoKinetix (PKTX) & The Competition

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProtoKinetix to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProtoKinetix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 126.03%. Given ProtoKinetix’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -10.71 ProtoKinetix Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.45

ProtoKinetix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProtoKinetix peers beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About ProtoKinetix

(Get Rating)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.