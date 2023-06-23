Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Sells $31,148.46 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,436.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Articles

