Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €261.40 ($284.13) and last traded at €258.70 ($281.20). 101,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €258.20 ($280.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($317.39) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($332.61) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €257.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €238.83. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.