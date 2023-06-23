Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $479.49

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.49 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.14). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.25), with a volume of 125,545 shares traded.

Robert Walters Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Walters news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($55,022.39). Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.