Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

