Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 2,522 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 443,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 208,639 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

