Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.45 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

