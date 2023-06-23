Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $194.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $200.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.