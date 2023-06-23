Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,600 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 132,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $85.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

