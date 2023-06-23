Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 225 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

