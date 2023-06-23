Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 538 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

