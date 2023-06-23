Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

