Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty
In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,705,442 in the last three months. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.92 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
