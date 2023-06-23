Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,705,442 in the last three months. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.92 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

