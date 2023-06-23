Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Ryerson makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Ryerson worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 89,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $41.89.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.