S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

