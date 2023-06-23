S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average is $196.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

