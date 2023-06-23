S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $214,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.9 %

Accenture stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

