S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

