S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 40,136 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $20.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

