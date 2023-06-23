S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 117.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

