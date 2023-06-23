Safe Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Safe has a market cap of $89.64 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00013851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00099739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029899 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.23073965 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

