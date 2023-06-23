Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00014299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $89.63 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.23073965 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

