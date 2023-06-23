Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.43

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €34.43 ($37.42) and traded as high as €34.88 ($37.91). Salzgitter shares last traded at €34.60 ($37.61), with a volume of 52,290 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($23.04) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($37.61) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.27 and a 200-day moving average of €34.43.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.