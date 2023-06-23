Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Up 14.6%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

