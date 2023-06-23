Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $161.00. The company traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $115.82. 510,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,440,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,818,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

