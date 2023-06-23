Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €233.00 ($253.26) and last traded at €238.40 ($259.13). Approximately 79,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €241.10 ($262.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC set a €390.00 ($423.91) price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €292.49.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
