Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

