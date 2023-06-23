Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Increased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,865 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 978,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 123,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

