Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,497,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

