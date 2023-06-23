Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 8.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 63,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.