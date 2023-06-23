Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 5.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 209,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 602,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Scilex Trading Down 5.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
Read More
